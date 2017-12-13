Pamela Anderson Leaves ‘Just a Little’ to the Imagination in Instagram Photo

Pamela Anderson continues to prove that she’s ageless with a new photo for her Coco de Mer lingerie line.

Seductress is playful but incredibly sexy, leaving just a little to the imagination… #PamelaLovesCocodeMer @pamelaanderson A post shared by Coco de Mer London (@cocodemeruk) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:00am PST

“Seductress is playful but incredibly sexy, leaving just a little to the imagination,” reads the caption posted by the brand.

Woman’s Wear Daily reported earlier this month that the 50-year-old Anderson created a lingerie line for the U.K.-based Coco de Mer. She previously starred in the company’s Valentine’s Day film in February.

Anderson’s 34-piece collection, “Pamela Loves Coco de Mer,” went on sale on Dec. 6.

“I am so excited to present my first lingerie collection, in collaboration with Coco de Mer,” Anderson said in a statement on her website. “Designed by women for women, the collection combines glamour and femininity with a touch of my famous flirtatious fun. A modern take on 1960s pin up, I have chosen my favourite silhouettes to flatter the female form and empower women to look and feel their best.”

In a recent interview with Today Show host Megyn Kelly, Anderson said she is loving life at 50.

“It’s hard for me to think of myself at this age, but I’m doing everything I wanted to do,” the former Baywatch star said. “I’m living in the South of France, 99 percent of my life is devoted to my causes and my kids are grown.”

Anderson said she has enjoyed watching her sons Dylan Jagger Lee, 19, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 21, become adults.

“They’re beautiful, they’re talented and they’re healthy and happy and ambitious and calculated,” Anderson told Kelly. “All those things I don’t understand, but they do, so they’re going to be okay. So things are good. Things are really good.”

Anderson also has a surprising platonic relationship with controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. She called him “so funny and very kind.”

“We talk about everything,” Anderson said. “I’m there for four hours at a time, and I see him all the time. He is happy to see me when I come. He’s very sad when I leave.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Coco de Mer