Pam Anderson Blasts British Prime Minister In Defense of Julian Assange

It’s no secret that there’s a romance between Pamela Anderson and Julian Assange, but it’s certainly never been more obvious than it is now. Anderson has posted a public “love letter” to the Wikileaks founder and is taking up some pretty strong political defense of him.

In the letter, first posted about on Twitter, Pam blasts the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, and says there’s no reason to keep Assange trapped in the Ecuadorian embassy.

She writes, “Theresa May — who kept him imprisoned in the embassy for five years — refuses to allow him to leave.

“Theresa May, who is on her last legs. Theresa May of the pyhrric victory (sic).

“Theresa May, who won’t shake the hand of the victims of the Grenfell fire. Who doesn’t care about poor people. Who doesn’t care about justice or peace. Who doesn’t care about Julian.

“The worst prime minister in living memory.”

Those are certainly strong words.

Pam has been romantically linked to Assange for several months now.

There had been no “official” confirmation that the two were for sure in a relationship, but she has reportedly been seen visiting him at the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK, where he’s been living for several months, in order to avoid imprisonment.

He was charged with sexual assault in Sweden and holed up in the embassy out of fear he would be extradited. However, as Pam wrote in her letter, those charges have apparently been dropped.

Additionally, Assange worried that if he was sent to Sweden then they might extradite him to the U.S. where he could potentially face trial over the release of classified American government documents through WikiLeaks.

Before now, the most Pam had publicly spoken on the matter of her relationship with Assange was when she said to reporters, “Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this. I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That’s fine, but I’d rather not go into private details. Let’s just say everyone deserves love.”