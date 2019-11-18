P. Diddy Pays Tribute to Ex Kim Porter One Year After Her Death

It’s been a year since Kim Porter‘s untimely passing. To mark the somber occasion, Porter’s ex, Diddy, wrote a tribute in her honor that may just leave you emotional.

On Nov. 15, the rapper took to Instagram to share his tribute to Porter, whom he dated on and off for over a decade. He posted a video of the late model playing a tune on the piano (some fans pointed out that the track sounds like Prince’s “God”). “I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much [heartbreak emoji]. Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face,” he captioned.

Diddy continued to express how much he loves and misses Porter, writing, “I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter.”

Diddy wasn’t the only one who acknowledged Porter on Friday. The model’s longtime friend and fellow model, Kimora Lee Simmons, also took to Instagram to share a tribute to Porter. Simmons posted a few photos of Porter along with a moving caption that read, “Happy heavenly birthday my love! (actual bd 12/15) S*** sure ain’t the same here.” She also tagged the post with a couple of hashtags, such as “#sistersister” and “#CountOnMeThruThickAndThin.”

According to E! News, Porter, who was 47 years old at the time, was found dead in her home on Nov. 15, 2018. It was later confirmed that she had passed due to complications with lobar pneumonia. “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter,” a representative for Diddy told E! News at the time. “I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

While Diddy and Porter were not a couple at the time of her passing, they were still on good terms. The two had three children together, Christian, D’Lila, and Jessie, and the “Bad Boy For Life” rapper also helped raise Porter’s son, Quincy Brown, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure. “Diddy and Kim had maintained a great relationship over the years and were great co-parents,” a source told E! News at the time of Porter’s passing. “Despite their differences, they always made things work for their children.”