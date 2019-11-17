Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Victim of Identity Theft, $30K in Charges Taken From His Account

Jack Osbourne, the son of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, was reportedly the victim of identity theft, with about $30,000 in unauthorized charges showing up on his bank statements. The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating the crime, but no suspects have been arrested. Osbourne was previously a victim of an assault back in April.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sunday the 34-year-old spotted several strange and unfamiliar charges on his previous months’ statements. He did not make the charges himself, and they totalled around $30,000.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It appears the charge to his card came from an employee of a monthly service Jack has scheduled at his house,” TMZ reports, adding how the case is now under investigation.

This is the second time Osbourne has been a victim this year, but thankfully this time, he was not involved in a physical assault. Back in April, he was reportedly attacked while visiting a coffee shop in Studio City, California. TMZ reported at the time that the suspect walked up to Osbourne and punched him in the head. Osbourne threw his coffee at the attacker, who then ran from the scene.

Police were called to the scene, and officers tracked down the suspect. The person was arrested for battery and assault.

In March, Osbourne and Lisa Stelly finalized their divorce, almost a year after she initially filed. It was later reported that Osbourne had to pay Stelly $1 million to finalize the settlement, and pays $7,000 a month in child support.

Osbourne and Stelly married in 2012 and are parents to three young children, Pearl, 6, Andy, 3, and Minnie, 1.

“The news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” Osbourne wrote in a statement when the former couple announced their split in May 2018. “So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”

Osbourne is the youngest of Sharon and Ozzy’s three children, and their only son. Osbourne and sister Kelly Osbourne, 35, gained fame by joining their parents on MTV’s reality series The Osbournes. He also has another sister, Aimee Osbourne, 36, who decided against appearing on The Ousbournes.

Kelly, who just appeared on The Masked Singer, told PEOPLE last week they often get offers to revive The Osbournes, but have never said yes yet. One reason is Jack’s young children, as Kelly noted they might not want to appear on television.

Photo credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images