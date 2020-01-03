Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Epic Screaming Photo, New Video Showing He’s Still Rocking

Ozzy Osbourne recently took to Instagram to reveal an epic new photo of himself screaming, in addition to revealing he has a brand new video on the way, which proves he’s still rocking despite the recent deathbed rumors he’s endured. In the “screaming” photo, Osbourne trolled the trolls by joking in the post caption. “Read any good news lately?” he remarked. More recently, Osbourne shared a snippet of a new music video for his new single, “Straight to Hell,” which will be dropping on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne) on Jan 2, 2020 at 9:34am PST

In the post, Osbourne’s son Jack chimed in as well, joking, “Wait what?? I thought you were meant to be on your death bed? What are you doing up?”

“Are you dying, asking for a friends,” someone else quipped, while another fan commented, “Read a post that you’re dying but you are immortal so it’s fake.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne) on Jan 3, 2020 at 8:11am PST

The rumors of Osbourne’s failing health emerged earlier this week, but his daughter Kelly quickly took to social media to squash them.

“Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad,” Osbourne began in her Instagram Story.

“I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed’ sometimes the media makes me sick!!! It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the F— on this is utter bulls—,” she concluded.

Kelly shared the post just a few hours after Radar Online published a story that alleged Osbourne was “in such bad shape that he didn’t even notice Sharon wasn’t there.”

The outlet also reported that Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s wife, had traveled to England with Kelly over the holidays, due to a previously scheduled work commitment.

While the deathbed rumors were just that, unfounded hearsay, it is true that Osbourne had been dealing with multiple health issues over the past couple of years. At this time, however, the heavy metal icon appears to be doing well, and is gearing up for a brand new album, which will reportedly be released sometime later this year.

