Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized, Wife Sharon Confirms

Ozzy Osbourne has been hospitalized again following complications with the flu, wife Sharon Osbourne announced Wednesday.

As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 6, 2019

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu,” she wrote. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Jan. 31, the Black Sabbath rocker, 70, announced that he would be postponing the entire European leg of his No More Tours 2 world tour with Judas Priest due to illness.

“Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour on doctors’ orders,” his publicist said in a statement at the time. “This follows yesterday’s (January 28) announcement that Osbourne was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu. After seeing his physician again, Osbourne has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions.”

In a personal statement, Ozzy admitted be being “completely devastated” that his poor health would affect his touring.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis,” he wrote. “I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

The rock icon previously was hospitalized in 2018 due to a nearly fatal staph infection in his thumb that forced him to postpone his tours. He told Rolling Stone, “I didn’t feel sick, so I was cracking jokes. The doctor said, ‘I don’t know if you realize, Mr. Osbourne, this is a very serious problem you have. Sharon said, ‘Would you stop f—ing making jokes?’”

“They’re all extremely, deadly serious about it,” Ozzy continued. “I judge it based on the expression and the body language of the doctor. If he comes in with a really solemn face, I go, ‘Oh, OK. My time to go is up.’”

Get well soon, Ozzy!

Photo credit: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage