Ozzy Osbourne Fans Relieved After Daughter Kelly Osbourne Reveals ‘Deathbed’ Report Is False

Ozzy Osbourne fans were jubilant after his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, slammed a recent report that the Black Sabbath rocker was on his “deathbed” as false. Kelly, 35, took to her Instagram Story to react to the “sickening” report that Osbourne, 71, was in “chronic pain” over the holidays and was “begging to be put out of his misery.”

“Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad,” Kelly wrote on Instagram.

“I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed’ sometimes the media makes me sick!!! It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the F— on this is utter bulls—,” she concluded.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to share their relief that the report was untrue.

classic rock stans when they found out that the news article about ozzy osbourne on his death bed was just rumours pic.twitter.com/LTDU3akiKU — ‎‏greta (@GIAMR0CK) January 2, 2020

Ozzy Osbourne wakes up and starts scrolling his phone. Media: “ozzy osbourne dead at 71!!” Ozzy: “BLOODY HELL!!!…so this is heaven?? What shit -_- Lmao — Tasha Randall (@TashaRandall19) January 2, 2020

Ozzy will live forever — Heavy Metal Yeti (@HeavyMetalYetii) January 2, 2020

“Ozzy’s health still well. Long live to the prince of darkness,” one fan wrote.

“kelly adressed (sic) the ozzy death bed rumors, now leave it alone. y’all so annoying,” another said.

The hoax came after a year full of health complications for Ozzy, in particular a fall at his home in April 2019 that dislodged metal rods that were surgically placed in his back years previously following a 2003 motorbike accident. Despite the fact that both he and wife Sharon Osbourne had denied previous death reports, Wednesday’s report still caught traction amid all the canceled tour dates throughout the past year.

In October, Ozzy himself insisted that he was “not dying” as he announced another delay to the European leg of his solo tour. “I’m not dying, I am recovering It’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would,” the 70-year-old said in a video clip, adding that he was “bored stiff” with being bedridden all day.

After delaying the North American dates earlier this year, Ozzy said in October that those dates, scheduled to start in May 2020, will go ahead as planned. “I can’t wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you’re just going to have to be more patient,” he said.

“I just want to say one thing to the fans: I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty. I love you,” he said.