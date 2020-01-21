Ozzy Osbourne Fans Devastated to Learn of Rocker’s Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Ozzy Osburne fans are reeling after the Black Sabbath rocker and wife Sharon Osbourne appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to announce he had been diagnosed with PRKN 2, a form of Parkinson’s disease. The announcement comes after Osbourne postponed his world tour and remained secluded in his home for months while recovering from his initial diagnosis and getting on Parkinson’s medication.

“There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body,” Sharon said on Tuesday’s GMA. “It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

“It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” Osbourne added of his experience with the diagnosis. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

“I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold,” he continued “I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s — see, that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

Despite denying any health issues in the last few months, including denying he had Parkinson’s, Osbourne revealed it was time for him to publicly reveal what was going on.

“I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?” he said.

Fans of the legendary rocker, whether it be through his music or his reality show appearance on MTV’s The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005, took to Twitter to react to the big news.

@OzzyOsbourne Best wishes as you deal with your situation. Love you Man 👍🏻 Get Well, we got your back. 🤘🏼 — Jimibear (@RoofusRattus) January 21, 2020

@OzzyOsbourne Watching you on @GMA this morning,God bless you and your family.Iv got tx to see you in Maine this summer,I know you will be strong and fight your battle because your Ozzy.❤️❤️🙏🤘❤️ — Wendy Clewley (@ClewleyWendy) January 21, 2020

@OzzyOsbourne I’m 57 and have been a huge fan for many years! I remember hearing Ironman in 1975 for the first time! I hope and wish you the best and comfort in this trying time for you and your family! ROCK ON OZZ!!! — Brian Broadway (@rassiebro) January 21, 2020

I watched and cried when Sharon did. It’s heartbreaking to see what Ozzy is going thru. He is a legend and his fans love him. Thank you for opening up. We will ROCK with you Ozzy til the end. Can’t wait to see him out on the road again. — Purple💜Passion (@teresa_dekker) January 21, 2020

Get well ozz. Your fans are going nowhere.specially old skool rockers like myself — Beverly Stephenson (@Beverly65246797) January 21, 2020

Photo credit: Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images