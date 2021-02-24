Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee: What to Know

Fans are well-acquainted with most of Ozzy Osbourne's family through their reality TV exploits, but many are not as familiar with his eldest daughter, Aimee. Aimeee Osbourne did not participate in The Osbournes and has generally avoided the public eye. All these years later, many fans are playing catch-up on this reclusive sibling. The Osbourne family was catapulted into public life as the family of John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne, best-known for being the lead singer of Black Sabbath. In the years and decades that followed, Osbourne capitalized on this mythic rock star status to become a persona on radio, reality TV and other media. This became the MTV reality show known as The Osbournes, starring Ozzy, Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly, who still find their ways in and out of celebrity life to this day. At the time, however, their 16-year-old sister Aimee opted not to participate. Aimee moved out of the family home to avoid the cameras, beginning a perceived severance from her family's lifestyle. Many applauded her for this decision, though plenty of others knew nothing about it. These days, things are good between Aimee and her parents. Pictures emerged in January of 2020 showing Sharon and Aimee out on a shopping trip in Los Angeles, proving that they are on good terms. Fans were heartened by the sight of them back together, especially in light of Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Disease diagnosis. Now, many fans are looking for details and updates about the Osbourne family's most private daughter. Here is what fans know about Aimee Osbourne.

Denying Fame (Photo: KMazur/WireImage) For many fans, it is hard to imagine why Aimee gave up the chance to be a reality TV star — especially at the age of 16. For her, it wasn't even much of a decision, as she explained in an interview with Nylon back in 2015. "I think, you know, when people say, 'Why the choice?' It didn't even feel like, 'Should I or shouldn't I?'" she said. "It was just not my aspiration." "Everywhere you went people wanted to know everything, and that when you're growing up that can be kind of intimidating," she added. "The idea of kind of letting it all out there at that point, at around 15... Nobody at 15 wants anybody to see how goofy their parents are." In an interview with The Independent the following year, Aimee offered more clarity, saying that she was not so much avoiding the fame itself as her family's distinctive brand. "I'm not some weirdo depressed daughter that's afraid of the world and locks herself in her room all day; I just didn't choose to do the show," she said.

Sharon's 'Regret' (Photo: CBS/The Talk) While Aimee's departure was necessary to get the TV show made, it did leave her parents conflicted, as Sharon admitted recently. During her time as a co-host on The Talk, Sharon talked about the heartbreak of losing Aimee during the show. "I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn't live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt, too, that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16, and I regret every day that she did," Sharon explained.

Family Drama View this post on Instagram #ARO #aro_officialmusic #ARO @ggreneewrites 💙 A post shared by 💔ARO💔 (@aro_officialmusic) on May 7, 2016 at 2:15pm PDT The TV show was not the only time family drama came between Aimee and her parents, either. She told The Independent that things got tense between her and her mother during her teenage years, especially as she tried to distance herself from her family's infamous antics. "I want to be a singer, and I felt if I'd stayed with the Osbournes and done the whole thing I would have been typecast right away," she said. "[Mum] was hurt and we definitely had a tough time with disagreements. I'm more reserved and my private life is very important." Despite her distance from the rest of the family, Aimee also took it hard when her parents briefly separated in 2016. At the time, she made the above post on Instagram, apparently making a cryptic comment on the split.

TV Debut In fact, while Aimee avoided The Osbournes, she did make her TV debut on MTV while the show was on the air. The production she appeared in could not have contrasted more with The Osbournes — it was a TV movie adaptation of Wuthering Heights, the 1847 novel by Emily Bronte. Aimee starred alongside Mike Vogel, Christopher Masterson and Erika Christensen in the modern re-telling of a literary classic. For those interested, this early-2000s artifact is available for around $7 on DVD or $2.99 digitally on Amazon. Aimee later did voice work for an animated feature called Postman Pat, and appeared in several TV documentaries about her father. According to IMDb, she even made brief appearances on The Osbournes, though all went uncredited.

Her Music These days, Aimee's main focus seems to be her own musical endeavor, ARO. The project is named with her initials, and is best-described as synth-pop. It is influenced by artists like Kate Bush and Portishead, and has already had some big hits, including one cinematic music video for "Raining Gold."