Owen Wilson Offers to Take Paternity Test Amid Claims of Fathering a Third Child

Owen Wilson reportedly had a woman come forward claiming she was pregnant with his unborn child recently and in response, the Wedding Crashers actor is volunteering to undergo a paternity test.

A source at Entertainment Tonight reported the initial interaction between the two. A separate source at Us Weekly said Wilson is more than willing to take on parental responsibilities if the test shows he is the father.

“Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers,” the source said. “Of course if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child.”

The comedic actor previously dated Sheryl Crow and actress Kate Hudson before having a child, Robert Ford Wilson, with his then-girlfriend Jade Duell in January 2011. Three years later Wilson and girlfriend Caroline Lindqvist welcomed his second child, Finn Lindqvist Wilson.

A separate source said months after Finn’s birth that Wilson was playing an active role as a father, even though he and Lindqvist eventually broke up.

Wilson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in early June and talked about life as a single father to a 6- and 3-year-old.

“Sometimes it feels more like I’m already seeing how they’re going to be as teenagers where they’re sort of ganging up on me,” Wilson joked. “We went to Sequoia National Park and they have the biggest tree in the world. Ford’s like, ‘I’ve seen bigger.’ I’m like, ‘Well no, Ford, actually you haven’t seen bigger, this is the biggest tree in the world. He’s like, ‘If you say so.’”

In October 2017, Wilson reportedly dropped out of the TBS series Miracle Workers while the show was still in production. The show was originally supposed to have Wilson play the role of God, while Harry Potter‘s Daniel Radcliffe would star as an angel.

Steve Buscemi stepped in to fill the role, but the reason for Wilson’s departure was not revealed until January when executive producer and co-creator Simon Rich spoke with TVLine.

“We just had different creative visions for the show and parted ways,” Rich explained. “I’m beyond ecstatic to work with… Steve, who I’ve been a fan of for decades.”

In March, Wilson found himself in an embarrassing situation when he and an unknown blond woman caused a hotel evacuation after setting off a smoke alarm inside the building. According to a source, it was caused by Wilson smoking a cigarette near the detector.

