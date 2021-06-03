Khloe Kardashian Makes Her Stance Clear in Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama

✖

Khloé Kardashian is standing by her man and "not leaving him" despite their rocky past and the controversy involving Tristan Thompson and a woman who claims he is the father of her child. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a cease and desist letter sent to the woman last year who is claiming Thompson is the father to her young son, even though a paternity test has determined that he is not the father. However, as the couple try and move forward in their relationship, Kardashian isn't going anywhere.

Kimberly Alexander has claimed that the NBA player is the father to her young son, and Kardashian's name is being dragged in the mix. In January 2020, Thompson took a paternity test that determined he was not the father of Alexander's son, but the young woman is convinced the test is not right since it was performed at a "Kardashian associated" lab. "I feel like the whole issue originally stemmed from Tristan not wanting to choose a neutral setting for the DNA testing and using a Kardashian associated DNA Testing facility," she told E! at the time.

"I feel as if you really have nothing to hide then why not just go to a neutral testing site?" she continued. Since she took her claims to social media, a cease and desist letter was given to her in May 2020 via attorney Mary Singer which read, "We demand that you immediately cease and desist from defaming my clients on social media (irrespective of whether or not the accounts are public or designated as 'private') and elsewhere. We also demand that you immediately take down any and all of your outrageous damaging posts about my clients."

Alexander later admitted that she fabricated images that were allegedly private DMs from the reality star's social media account, but was later found to not be true. "You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn't say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it," attorney Kym Goldman wrote in a letter. She also asked why Alexander why she keeps "harassing" Kardashian when her son "was not conceived during Khloé's and Tristan's relationship."

Alexander requested a second test be done, and Thompson agreed as long as the test is done by an AABB-accredited lab. Although their case is ongoing, Kardashian is still planning to move forward with Thompson in their relationship as the continue to try and give their daughter, True, a sibling. "Khloé is not leaving him," a source told the outlet. "Klhoé gets very upset when rumors are spread about Tristan being unfaithful, but the dust has settled a bit and they are still together," they continued before adding that Kardashian believes that Thompson has been "faithful" to her. Making it known that the two "are still very much a couple and Khloé is standing by Tristan," the two are hoping to give their daughter a baby brother or sister one day.

