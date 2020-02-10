Oscars 2020: Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger Reunite 9 Years After Their Split

Along with handing out trophies, awards shows often act as a reunion of sorts for the celebrities in attendance, and exes Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger shared their own moment at this year’s Oscars on Sunday night, catching up during the ceremony. A photo shows the two quickly chatting just before taking their seats to watch the show begin, both smiling as Cooper, clad in a classic black and white tuxedo, leaned into Zellweger, who was wearing a sparkling white one-shoulder custom Armani Privé gown.

The two actors originally began dating after working together on the 2009 thriller Case 39. They were a couple for around two years and lived together for a time before their split was confirmed in 2011.

“I can’t say enough about her,” Cooper told Entertainment Tonight in 2010. “I just love her.”

“I [loved] coming to work,” he added of their time together on set. “I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her.”

Both Cooper and Zellweger attended the Oscars as nominees — Cooper was nominated as a producer for Joker and Zellweger won Best Actress for her role in Judy, earning her second Oscar. During her speech, Zellweger reflected on Judy Garland’s legacy, as well as those of other icons including Neil Armstrong, Bob Dylan, Sally Ride, Fred Rogers Martin Scorsese, Selena, Harriet Tubman and Venus and Serena Williams.

“This past year of conversations celebrating Judy Garland across generations and across cultures has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us,” she said. “The best among us, who inspire us to find the best in ourselves, when they unite us, when we look to our heroes, we agree, you know? And that matters.”

“Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time,” she continued. “I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set and is also representative of the fact that her legacy of unique exceptionalism and inclusivity and generosity of spirit, it transcends any one artistic achievement. Ms. Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us and this is certainly for you. I am so grateful.”

Earlier this month, Cooper reunited with ex Irina Shayk, with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter Lea, at the BAFTAs in London, where the pair posed for a photo at an afterparty. Shayk and Cooper were together for four years before their split was reported in June.

