Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Crashes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Date Night at Afterparty

Fresh off of winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sunday night, Brad Pitt celebrated at the Vanity Fair after party, where he mingled with other famous people including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who were out for a date night at the annual bash.

Photos taken inside the event show Pitt speaking with Kardashian, his hand on her wrist as his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Margaret Qualley stood next to them.

Pitt also got in some face time with West and was photographed shaking hands with the rapper, who was wearing a leather suit and thick square sunglasses.

At the party, Pitt was also photographed with Elizabeth Banks, Tiffany Haddish, Spike Lee, Tyrese Gibson and Adrien Brody. The 56-year-old picked up his very first Oscar on Sunday night, dedicating his award to his children. He and ex-wife Angelina Jolie share six kids, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“This is for my kids, who color everything I do,” Pitt said during his acceptance speech. “I adore you.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the ceremony, Kardashian called Pitt’s win “so deserving.”

The mom of four attended the party wearing Alexander McQueen’s Oyster Dress from the designer’s 2003 collection, which she revealed was a gift from her husband.

“This was actually one of my Christmas presents from Kanye for Christmas this year,” she said. “Alexander McQueen 2003, it’s his shipwreck dress.”

The KKW Beauty founder explained that she would “always stress out about big events like this and what would I wear and the last minute part of it so he kind of filled it up and got me a few really nice couture pieces so that I wouldn’t stress out like that.”

Kardashian shared on Instagram that she and West were enjoying a night out together at the Vanity Fair party, posting a slideshow of photos of the couple posing with the caption, “Date Night Oscars 2020.”

