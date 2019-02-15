Oscars 2019: Russell Crowe Rails Against Academy for Removing Categories From Broadcast

As the Oscars approach, the criticism of the annual event rises and actor Russell Crowe, who won an Academy Award for “Best Actor” in 2001 for his role in Gladiator, is taking aim at the Academy for removing categories from its award ceremony.

Crowe took to Twitter to vent his frustration posting, “The Academy is removing cinematography, editing and make up from the televised show? This is just such a fundamentally stupid decision, I’m not even going to be bothered trying to be a smart arse about it. It’s just too f—ing dumb for words.”

The categories won’t air during the live show, instead they’ll be presented during commercial breaks — cinematography, film editing, makeup/hairstyling and live action short. According to PEOPLE, edited versions of the winners speeches, will air later in the show.

The 54-year-old wasn’t the only one to share his disagreement with the news. Alfonso Cuarón aired his views while highlighting the important features that should be acknowledged every year during the live production via the social media giant as well. This happens to be a subject that hits a personal spot for the director.

“In the history of CINEMA, masterpieces have existed without sound, without color, without a story, without actors and without music. No one single film has ever existed without CINEMAtography and without editing,” he tweeted.

Cuarón won an Oscar for “Best Director” in 2014 for the film Gravity starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. He’s also nominated again this year for his movie Roma. In addition “Best Cinematography,” “Best Picture” and “Best Original Screenplay.”

Others like Seth Rogen, Josh Gad, Guillermo de Toro and Caitriona Balfe, came to the forefront in agreement as well.

The popular and elegant award show has been all the talk during the past few months after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down from his hosting gig this year. The actor chose to remove himself after homophobic tweets resurfaced from years ago.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artist. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he wrote on social media.

The award show will not have a host this year to replace Hart, instead, they will allow the presenters to host.

The Oscars will air Sunday Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.