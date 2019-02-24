Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga Bumps Into Ex-Fiance Christian Carino While Partying With Bradley Cooper

It’s all good between formerly engaged pair Lady Gaga and Christian Carino.

The Oscar-nominated actress and her ex beau bumped into each other at a pre-Oscars party three days after their separation made headlines.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former couple were spotted speaking at CAA’s pre-Academy Awards party on Friday.

“Christian Carino walked into the party… said hi to Gaga at one point,” a source told Us Weekly. “But it was brief and then he went to another room.”

The “Shallow” singer was also spotted hanging out with her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper at the same event. The pair were talking “in a corner together all night,” the source told the outlet.

“They looked so close, they almost seem like a couple,” the source added. Fans have been speculating that there might be a romantic spark between the co-stars, despite the fact that Cooper is committed to Irina Shayk, with whom he shares daughter Lea, 23 months. Shayk did not attend the event.

Rumors that the musician and the talent agent had called of their engagement swirled after she attended the 2019 Grammy Awards without Carino on Feb. 10 and without her engagement ring on her left hand.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told PEOPLE Tuesday. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Gaga and Carino started dating as early as February 2017, when they were spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert.

“She wasn’t expecting to find love with Christian so quickly,” the source said at the time, “but things just became serious very fast. Christian is a good, grounding force and understands her career.”

The singer is nominated for two awards at the 91st Academy Awards: Best Actress for her performance as Ally Maine in A Star Is Born and Best Original Song for the film’s hit song, “Shallow.” The movie is also up for six other awards including Best Picture, Best Actor (Cooper), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliott), Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound Mixing.

Cooper was not nominated for Best Director.

“At the end of the day, [Bradley] knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast,” Gaga told the Los Angeles Times in January. “I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.”

Gaga and Cooper will be taking the stage together during the awards ceremony to perform the hit song together for the first time on television.

The 2019 Oscars will air Sunday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.