Emma Watson Looking for Someone Who Has ‘Experience With Apostrophes’ After Botched Tattoo

Emma Watson couldn’t cast a spell to proofread her new ink, so she’s searching for hired help to avoid another embarrassing mishap.

The 27-year-old Harry Potter actress hit the red carpet Sunday night at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where she donned a stunning black Ralph Lauren gown with silver embellishments.

But most noticeable was Watson’s large temporary inner forearm tattoo meant to support the Time’s Up initiative. But rather than wow the crowd with her ink, she found herself in an awkward situation when fans pointed out that an apostrophe was missing in her scripted “Times Up” tattoo.

Watson poked fun at herself Monday on Twitter after her punctuation error was made public.

“Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must,” the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress wrote to fans.

Fans flipped over the teased opportunity and flooded Watson’s comments with witty responses after the Brown educated actress admitted her minor slip-up.

“*quits job as a book editor to read fake tattoos for @EmmaWatson, has ‘No Ragrets’*” one user wrote. Another added, “Not only am I good w apostrophes, I’m also very adequate when using the oxford comma.”

Others encouraged Watson to keep her head up following the embarrassing mistake.

“Don’t worry sweetie! Typos are forgotten but your message remains!!” a follower wrote.

“It’s a shame people focus on that, rather than the message you were trying to convey! Your support for Time’s Up is admirable, @EmmaWatson,” another added.

Despite being a walking grammatical error for the evening, Watson still had a blast at the star-studded Vanity Fair party and was spotted dancing with a glass of wine and chatting with Jennifer Garner.

This also isn’t the first time that Watson has shown support for the Time’s Up movement. Last month, she helped launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe, a solidarity campaign for the advancement and equality of women that donated more than $1 million to a fund of victims of sexual harassment.

The Harry Potter alum also championed the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements by bringing a special guest as her date to the Golden Globes in January: Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a women’s organization based in the U.K.

“When Michelle Williams spearheaded the idea of actresses bringing activists on the red carpet, my first thought was it would be so great to do it with Marai,” Watson shared with E!‘s Ryan Seacrest.

Apostrophe or not, Watson remains dedicated to her fight for equality and social justice.