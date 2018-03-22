Arrest Warrant Issued for ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Orlando Brown

A former Disney Channel star is in hot water with authorities after he was a no-show for his scheduled court appearance.

According to TMZ, a Southern California judge has issued a bench warrant for Orlando Brown’s arrest after the That’s So Raven star failed to make it to his court hearing on Wednesday, March 21, for his January arrest.

The 30-year-old actor, best known for playing Eddie Thomas on the Disney Channel program from 2003 until 2007, was arrested on Jan. 18 after a heated argument broke out between him, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother, a 46-year-old woman named Tanya Henson, at about 8 a.m. that day.

While police investigated, they found an active arrest warrant from another police department for Brown, as well as his girlfriend’s mother. Brown’s warrant stemmed from 2016 charges including an alleged battery charge, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance. TMZ reported that those 2016 charges were related to an incident in which he reportedly struck his girlfriend in a parking lot.

Brown was booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail and charged with battery, possession of a controlled substance and resisting a police officer. His bail was set at $25,000. The arrest resulted in a now iconic mugshot of Brown smiling ear to ear.

His troubled history stretches back to 2014, when a woman told police that the actor had threatened to kill her and her daughter. He agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors and paid a minimal fine.

As well as his work on Dinsey Channel’s That’s So Raven, Brown also worked as Sticky Webb in the network’s animated show The Proud Family. The actor did not appear in season one of 2016’s That’s So Raven spinoff, Raven’s Home. Raven Symoné, Anneliese Van Der Pol, who played her best friend Chelsea Daniels, and Jonathan McDaniel, who played Raven’s boyfriend Devon Carter, all returned to the series.