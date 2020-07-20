Orlando Bloom's Dog Is Still Missing in What He Calls a 'Waking Nightmare'

Orlando Bloom is in a "waking nightmare" as he anxiously awaits news on his missing dog. On Sunday, the Carnival Row actor opened up in a heartbreaking Instagram post about his toy poodle, who went missing last week in Montecito, California, asking for prayers that his dog is returned home soon as he and fiancée Katy Perry await the birth of their first child together.

"I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open," he began. "The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.⁣"

⁣Bloom begged his followers to cherish the moments we have with the ones we love, "because nothing is promised," and the fear of losing love isn't worth the loss it causes. "The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now," said the father of 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr. "I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’." He concluded with a request that his "little strong and Mighty boy" find his way back to his family.

The Lord of the Rings actor revealed on Wednesday that Mighty went missing after last being seen in Montecito. He added that the pup is "chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward." He added a note urging people to "please only send REAL INFO," writing, "my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury."

Bloom first adopted Mighty in 2017, when he and Perry had broken up temporarily. The "Roar" singer recently opened up in an interview with SiriusXM's CBC Radio One about that time in her life, saying she was struggling at that time with her own mental health. "Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I didn’t find that, I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped," she said. "But I found the ways to be grateful. ... If things get really, really hard, when I'm in a s—y mood — which, I can swing — I just walk around and go, 'I'm grateful, I'm grateful!’ Even though I am in a s—y mood, I am grateful. And that's been my light at the end of the tunnel."