Orlando Bloom Goes Into Detail About His Privates After Nude Paddle Boarding Photo Surfaces

Orlando Bloom is getting modest about his modesty! After paparazzi photos of him paddle boarding nude alongside a clothed Katy Perry, who is now his fiancée, surfaced back in 2016, the Carnival Row actor sat down to talk about the incident with Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s Howard 100 in a recent interview. After hearing all the jokes and comments about the size of his member that circulated at the time, the British actor had a major confession to make.

“It is really not that big,” the actor, 42, insisted to Stern. “Things are expanded on cameras with a big optical lens. It is an optical illusion.”

Recalling the fracas surrounding the photos, Bloom revealed, “The publicist called to say, ‘That is not the worst of it. First of all there were pictures with a block over it.’ And you make some jokes like, ‘Have you got a black box big enough to cover it.’”

“And then you suddenly realise somebody is going to uncover the black box because they are going to be paid enough. It’s a triple whammy – photos, black box then no black box,” he continued.

On a less explicit note, Bloom also discussed his future building a family with Perry after the couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life,” he said.

As for rumors the engaged pair will tie the knot at Disneyland, the Elizabethtown actor kept mum, saying only, “That would be a very good option. [Katy] loves Disneyland more than anything else.”

Bloom added that part of his new family will always be blending together life with ex-wife Miranda Kerr and their 8-year-old son Flynn.

“Miranda is like family,” he said. “I was always like, ‘Listen, we’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives. We have a child. Whatever it takes. And it’s not always easy.”

Photo credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage