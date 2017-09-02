‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Ruby Rose Receives Backlash Over Hurricane Harvey Donation

Orange is The New Black star Ruby Rose announced plans to donate $10,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, but the object of her kindness is getting her some major flack online.

I’m going to match Jack and eat a banana while I donate 10 k to the LGBT center in Houston also. https://t.co/5jpbbdPvt7 — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) August 29, 2017

Rose, who played Stella Carlin on the Netflix original series, revealed she would be matching Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff’s $10,000 donation to the Montrose Center, Houston’s LGBTQ counseling and community center.

Focusing her monetary efforts into a specialized group, as opposed to a general humanitarian fund got her mounds of hate messages, which she shared in a series of screenshots.

Some were a bit bigoted, but others posed a more grounded question to the actress.

“So you are only willing to help out gay people suffering from the floods in Houston? You are a disgusting human being,” wrote an anonymous commenter.

“I don’t understand the equality being enforced here by donating to an exclusively LGBT org,” wrote commenter Chase Baker. “I support gay rights but when it comes to humanity efforts, why not donate to help everyone, not just the group you belong to?”

Rose initially responded to these remarks by saying, “All Love.. I suggest instead of attacking me just donate what you can to the organization you feel is ‘right’. Even $1 helps.”

All Love.. I suggest instead of attacking me just donate what you can to the organization you feel is ‘right’. Even 1 dollar helps. pic.twitter.com/fd6U0zSXz1 — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) August 29, 2017

She then followed that up with a lengthier statement concerning her donation and the fallout from it.

“I don’t agree with the wording and personal attacks, but I do understand those unaware of what an LGBT center represents and how it works,” she said, attaching the full reasoning for her donation.

Read the full statement below.

I don’t agree with the wording and personal attacks but I do understand those unaware of what an LGBT center represents and how it works. pic.twitter.com/myhyIXlqEf — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) August 29, 2017

