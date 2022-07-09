Oprah Winfrey's Dad Vernon Has Died

Oprah Winfrey's father, Vernon Winfrey, has passed away. News Channel 5, based in Nashville, reported on Saturday that Vernon died at the age of 88 after battling cancer. In addition to being known as the media mogul's father, Vernon also had a barber shop in East Nashville and worked as a city councilman.

Vernon reportedly died on Friday night. While it has been reported that he was battling cancer before his passing, it's unclear what type of cancer he was diagnosed with. Additionally, his exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Vernon's passing comes only days after Oprah celebrated him on Independence Day or, as she dubbed it, "Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day."

On Instagram, Oprah shared a video, captured by her friend Gayle King, in which she described the festivities that she set up for her father. She explained that they set up a barbecue and invited all of Vernon's loved ones so that they could celebrate him. Oprah said that they wanted to put on a "Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day" celebration because he has been "ill" and they want to be able to "celebrate him while he's able to receive the joy."

She went on to say that Vernon had no idea that the celebration was going to be for him, as he thought that it was going to be a Fourth of July party. King then panned the camera to show fans their set-up, which featured tables full of barbecue goodies such as fried chicken and hamburgers. Then, they gave fans a peek at the guest of honor, who was given his own barber chair to sit in for the occasion. Oprah captioned the lovely post by writing, "Giving my father his "flowers" while he's still well enough to smell them. Happy 4th of July as you gather with your family and friends. Remember to celebrate each other."

Oprah has been in Nashville for some time now amidst her father's illness. On June 30, she posted a photo of herself with her cousin, Burnice, as they were both in preparation mode for the barbecue. In a subsequent post, Oprah showcased how she was spending time with her family for the holiday, as she even wrote, "Back to my Nashville roots!" As of the time of the article's publication, Oprah has not released a public statement on her father's passing.