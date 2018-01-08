Source: Oprah ‘Actively’ Considering Presidential Run

Oprah Winfrey is “actively thinking” about running for president in 2020 after her inspirational Golden Globes speech brought the audience to its feet and sparked rumors of an upcoming political campaign, CNN reports.

The network said two of the billionaire businesswoman’s friends revealed that Winfrey’s confidants have been urging her to run for months but she has not made up her mind.

Even Winfrey’s longtime partner Stedman Graham said “she would absolutely do it” if the people convinced her, he told the Los Angeles Times.

Momentum for a Winfrey presidential run sparked after the TV host, actress and producer gave a stunning speech to accept the Cecil B. de Mille award on Sunday night — one strikingly similar to a campaign speech, many fans wrote on social media.

“In my career, what I’ve always tried my best to do, whether on television or through film, is to say something about how men and women really behave,” she said. “To say how we experience shame, how we love and how we rage, how we fail, how we retreat, persevere and how we overcome.”

As Winfrey declared that “a new day is on the horizon,” the audience leapt to its feet with applause, signaling their approval of her message. She was referring to the #MeToo movement, but her slogan could double as a rallying cry should she toss in a bid to become President Winfrey.

The nearly 10-minute speech generated an Oprah 2020 hashtag on Twitter and incited hope for fans who are eager to see Winfrey flourish in a new career venture. Those fans, evident on social media, included Hamilton star Leslie Odom Kr. and comedians Sarah Silverman and Larry Willmore.

She’s running. A new day is on the way. — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) January 8, 2018

Oprah/Michelle 2020 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 8, 2018

Oscar winner Meryl Streep also jumped on Winfrey’s bandwagon following her Golden Globes speech, she told the Washington Post.

“She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president,” Streep said. “I don’t think she had any intention [of declaring]. But now she doesn’t have a choice.”

While Winfrey’s speech fueled the fire for a presidential conversation, host Seth Meyers opened the show with a joke that she and Tom Hanks would make a solid pair for a run in 2020.

“Oprah,” Meyers said, looking out at her in the audience, “In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner — jokes about how he was unqualified to be president — and some have said that night convinced him to run. So if that’s true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!”

NBC also tweeted a controversial, “She’s our president!” post alongside Winfrey’s photo. It has since been removed and an apology has been issued.