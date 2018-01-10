Oprah Winfrey Video Shows Mudslide Impact on Her Home in Montecito, California

Oprah Winfrey shared videos of her Montecito, California home following deadly mudslides that swept through Santa Barbara County.

On Tuesday, the activist and former talk show host, who may also be considering a possible 2020 presidential run, posted several videos to her Instagram account showing the devastating effects that the mudslides had on her property, the star claiming that the “house in the back is gone.”

“What a day! Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara. Woke up to this blazing gas fire. then swipe left to see how deep the mud is in my backyard. Helicopters rescuing my neighbors. Looking for missing persons. 13 lives lost,” Winfrey captioned the series of three videos, one which shows pouring rain as a gas fire rages in the back, another showing the 63-year-old sinking nearly knee deep into mud as she steps into her yard, and a third showing a helicopter flying overhead.

The mudslides, triggered by pouring rains after devastating wildfires robbed the surrounding land of vegetation, swept homes from their foundations and blocked roads, turning the 101 freeway into a raging river.

This is not a river. This is the 101 freeway in my neighborhood right now. Montecito needs your love and support. pic.twitter.com/jRNCBrp4b5 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2018

“This is not a river. This is the 101 freeway in my neighborhood right now. Montecito needs your love and support,” talk show host Ellen DeGeneres stated in a tweet.

The mudslides are now responsible for at least 13 deaths and injuries, forcing dozens to be rescued by helicopters. During rescue operations, bodies were discovered in mud and debris.