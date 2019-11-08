Oprah Reveals ‘Favorite Things’ List for 2019

Every year, ahead of the holidays, Oprah Winfrey reveals her “Favorite Things’ list for the year, and now she’s released a collection of her favorite items in 2019. In an O Magazine article published on Friday, Winfrey writes, “You know it’s Favorite Things time when the O team starts taste-testing—among many other treats—chocolate babka, tomato pie, gravlax, peanut butter cups, salami, caramels, and truffle mustard.”

She continues, “Did I mention that was all in one sitting? I’m pleased to report we survived to touch, try on, sniff, fall in love with, and narrow down a vast array of goodies until we were left with what I believe are the perfect presents of 2019.”

All-in-all, the pop-cultural icon put together a list of “79 gifts, plus an online exclusive,” that she thinks “are just great—from a makeup kit by Lady Gaga to the perfect pancake maker to the softest hoodie you’ll ever wear.”

“Beauty Gifts”

Wonderfully Wearable Nudes Lip Outfit La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection Footnanny Hemp Extract Spa Treatment Set BlendSmart2 Holiday Glow Set Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Holiday Set Murphy & Daughters Bath Salts Pure Polish Gift Set

“Cozy Gifts”

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Classic Pajama Set Matching Christmas Family Pajamas E-Marie Travel Blanket Matte Glass Candles Alala Wander Sweatshirt G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin Oversized Printed Luxe Hamptons Throws by Berkshire The Perfect Black Pant Collection Softies Marshmallow Hooded Loungers

“Stylish Gifts”

House of Fluff Faux-Fur Shearling Explorer Hat Lulu Dharma Napa Vegan Leather Tote Brouk & Co Duo Travel Organizers Bravado and Limelight Readers Blue Lace, Sunstone, and Pearl Bracelet Stacks APL TechLoom Chelsea Training Shoes Piccolina Trailblazer Portrait Tees Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jackets Intelex Plush Slippers High Polished Hoop Earrings SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker x Samsonite The Carried Away Convertible Maya J Eternity Rings Evolg Tori-CO2 and Zigzag Gloves Sorel Out ‘n’ About Puffy Boots Echo New York Faux-fur Pull-Through Scarves

“Foodie Finds”

Gwendolyn Rogers’s Crumb Cakes Salute Santé! Infused Grapeseed Oil Gift Set Wilder Condiments Mustard Trio Bateel Olive Green Wood Small Gift Box With Gourmet Plain Dates Spicewalla Kitchen Essentials Collection Turmeric Tea Tales Assorted Gift Set 12-Piece Nutcracker Tin with Sea Salt Caramel Truffles Eastern Standard Provisions Soft Pretzel and Flavored Salt Gift Set Catsmo Artisan Smokehouse Smoked Salmon Collection Truff Hot Sauce Lady & Larder DIY Board Piedaho Fruit Pies Borgo de’ Medici Luxury Truffle Tray

“Tech Gadgets”

Beats Powerbeats Pro Apple Watch Series 5 Rae Phone Crossbodies Courant Catch:2 Multidevice Wireless Charger Echo Dot Kids Edition Riki Skinny Mirror Neolab Convergence Neo Smartpen M1 and Notebook Sony XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speakers Magic Hands truShiatsu Neck and Back Massager Flywheel Home Bike with Built-in Tablet

“For the Kitchen”

Better Houseware Extra-Wide Glass Straws Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag 3-Pack Jewelchic by House VIP Love and Joy Stainless Steel Water Bottles De’Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine Amanda Lindroth’s Signature Island Trays Wolf Gourmet Precision Griddle Ecoffee Cup Reusable Travel Coffee Cup Zwilling Now S Knife Block Set RBT Electric Corkscrew Wine Opener Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker Creative Co-Op Set of Two Brie Bakers with Wood Spreaders Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine Hexclad Hybrid Nonstick Cookware 7 Piece Set Ethan + Ashe Alkemista Alcohol Infusion Vessels Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender

“For the Family”

Pink Picasso Paint-by-Number Kits Calpak Luka Duffels and Carry-On Luggage Gitter Gallery Christmas Ornaments Studio in a Box The Architecture of Trees Skeem Design Fireplace Match Cloches Preppi the Prepster Emergency Backpack Pilo Fabric Shavers Printworks Puzzles

“For the Pets”

