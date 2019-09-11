One Direction Star Louis Tomlinson Sister Cause of Death Revealed by Coroner

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson‘s sister Felicite passed away in March at age 18, and her cause of death has now been revealed by the coroner. The BBC reports that Felicite died from an accidental drug overdose, with cocaine, Xanax and Oxycontin found in her body. The Inner West London Coroner’s Court heard that Felicite and a friend took cocaine the night before her death, and though she was still breathing in the morning, she was not when her friend woke up that afternoon.

Coroner Shirley Radcliffe described the combination of drugs in Felicite’s system as “the perfect storm.”

The inquest heard that Felicite had a history of “recreational drug use over the years” that had moved to a more “consistent basis” after her mother Johannah’s death in 2016. In the fall of 2018 she completed a stay in an Egyptian rehab facility but relapsed in 2019. Felicite’s GP, Dr. Paul Eulinger, said in a statement that she “refused to give up drugs in the knowledge they could kill her.”

Felicite, known to friends as “Fizzy,” was found unresponsive by a friend in her London flat on March 13. An ambulance was called and paramedics attempted to revive her but she was pronounced death at the apartment. The Sun reported at the time that she had collapsed at home after suffering a heart attack.

“She was an individual who took drugs deliberately and has succumbed to their… effects accidentally,” Radcliffe said, describing Felicity as “a bright, much-loved daughter and sister” whose “use of drugs was a considerable danger to her.”

The 18-year-old was an aspiring fashion designer and a social media influencer with over 1.3 million Instagram followers.

While several of her siblings, including twin Daisy and sister Phoebe, shared moving tributes to Felicite on social media, Tomlinson took a break before returning one month later to thank fans for their support.

“Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks,” he wrote. “Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x.”

Along with siblings Louis, Phoebe and Daisy, Felicite left behind sister Lottie and twins Ernest and Doris. Felicite’s death came two years after the siblings’ mother, Johannah Deakin, lost her battle with cancer.

