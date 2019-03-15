One Direction Fans Flood Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Felicite’s Last Photo After Sudden Death

One Direction fans rushed to Felicite Tomlinson’s Instagram page to share their condolences after news broke of the sudden death of Louis Tomlinson‘s 18-year-old sister.

Felicite reportedly collapsed after suffering a heart attack at her studio apartment in London around lunchtime on Wednesday. A person with the aspiring fashion designer and social media personality called paramedics, who were unable to revive her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Felicite had over 1.3 million Instagram followers and 404,000 Twitter followers before her death. She was more active on Instagram, where she frequently shared photos of herself with her brother. Her final post was a mirror selfie, shared on Sunday, March 10.

“Don’t know why I look so shocked,” she wrote in the caption, along with a black heart emoji.

The comments section is now dominated with tributes to Felicite and messages from Tomlinson’s fans.

“Rest in peace, my love. I am crying but I know you are happy in Heaven. We love and miss you lots. Only 18, you were too young to leave us, but God was ready to bring you Home to your mother up there too. Fly high, beautiful angel,” one person wrote.

“Rest In Peace girly. So sad to see your life was so short,” another wrote. “But your in a better place now.”

“No no no fizzy I’m crying I’m sobbing so hard,” one fan wrote.

“Fly high angel and may you rest in peace,” another added.

“Such a beautiful girl, Rest in Peace Fizzy,” another fan wrote, referencing Felicite’s nickname.

Tomlinson, 27, was reportedly close to Felicite and cancelled a performance on the BBC1 charity show Comedy Relief after the family was told on Wednesday.

This is the second tragedy for Tomlinson and his family in recent years. In 2016, his mother, Johannah Deakin, lost her battle with leukemia at the age of 43. Tomlinson’s latest single, “Two of Us,” is a tribute to his mother and was the song he planned to sing on Comedy Relief. He told the BBC that writing the song helped him deal with his grief.

“There is a lot of fight in life and I just get on with it. I’m quite a positive person but there’s no two ways about it – it’s sad what happened to me,” he said, adding that writing it was “empowering.”

“I don’t want people to get caught up in the sadness of it,” Tomlinson added. “The song should be hopeful.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Felicite Tomlinson