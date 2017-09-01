Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Ties the Knot in ‘Ultra-Romantic’ Ceremony

Former figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski is officially a married woman!

After two years of dating, the 35-year-old skating legend said “I do” to Fox Sports producer, Todd Kapostasy on Saturday in an “ultra-romantic” event that took place at the ethereal Middleton Place in Charleston, South Carolina.

Videos by PopCulture.com

PEOPLE reports the news exclusively, sharing Lipinski walked down a 200-foot aisle in a stunning Reem Acra gown, featuring a 20-foot tulle skirt designed by Laura Basci and Charlotte Olympia pumps.

To keep up with the theme of Southern Charm, the two chose Cru Catering and fed guests delicious South Carolina fare, including chicken and waffles made two ways, along with local fish as a main course. Adding to the ethereal vibe of a dreamy wedding, the floral arrangements were designed by Jackson Durham Events but styled by Lipinski.

MORE: Ryan Lochte Reveals He Considered Suicide After 2016 Rio Olympics

She told PEOPLE weeks leading up to her wedding that she had a vision of a “soft romantic palette,” with a lot of creams, light colors, touches of green with flowers.

Shortly after becoming engaged in December 2015 after just months of dating, Lipinski told PEOPLE how excited she was about her wedding.

That winter, she took to Instagram to share a beautiful snap of her engagement ring that had fans gushing over its beauty and excited for her future.

My life changed forever last night. I feel so lucky that I get to spend the rest of my life loving my best friend and love of my life. I’ve had many monumental happy days in my life but this by far is my happiest. I love you @toddkap 💍 A post shared by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) on Dec 22, 2015 at 11:50am PST

“I feel so lucky that I get to spend the rest of my life loving my best friend and love of my life,” she said.

Since retiring from the sport, Lipinski has served a sports commentator on NBC with best friend and fellow figure skater, Johnny Weir, who served as one of her “bridesman.”

Other guests included Bob Costas and his wife, Jill, Andrea Joyce and Lipinski’s former Olympics coach.