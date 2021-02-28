Olivia Wilde Forms Pandemic ‘Bubble’ With Ex Jason Sudeikis Amid Harry Styles Relationship

✖

Co-parenting after a split is always complicated, but being in the midst of a global pandemic adds a whole new level of uncomfortable. That's what exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are discovering as they temporarily move in together in London for the sake of their kids. Sudeikis is currently filming the second season of his Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso, in London, and he and Wilde have formed a pandemic "bubble" so they can both spend time with their kids, Otis and Daisy, in a safe way.

According to The Daily Mail, the family is living in South-West London together for the time being, and Wilde self-isolated for the required two weeks when she first arrived. Wilde's boyfriend, Harry Styles, is living alone in London and is not included in the bubble. "It all seems a bit awkward, things have moved fast between Harry and Olivia so [this] must be strange but how nice they are doing it for the kids," a source told the Mail. "You’d think it’s all quite difficult."

Wilde, 36, and Sudeikis, 45, announced their split in November, but a source told People that it came much sooner than that. "The split happened at the beginning of the year," the source explained. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

However, Wilde soon went public with her relationship with Harry Styles, 27, who met on the set of her film Don't Worry Darling. "Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set," an insider told Us Weekly. "It was only a matter of time before they got together." Although sources close to the couple claimed that they had long broken up by the time Wilde and Styles got together, the timeline remains a bit fuzzy.

"Olivia called off the engagement in early November but only after she already had gotten close to Harry," a source told Us Weekly. "Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated. Family is his biggest priority."

Wilde and Sudeikis got engaged in 2013, and never seemed to be in a hurry to get married. Wilde has not publicly commented on her relationship with Styles, but praised him on Instagram after filming wrapped on Don't Worry Darling. "Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories," she wrote. "No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: [Harry Styles], our 'Jack.' Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant [Florence Pugh] to hold center stage as our 'Alice,' but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."