Olivia Newton-John Fans Fear for ‘Grease’ Star After Contact With Coronavirus-Positive Reporter

Fans have been worried about actress Olivia Newton-John after a picture was posted of her online standing next to reporter Richard Wilkins who tested positive for COVID-19. Not to worry though, the actress has not been exposed to the Coronavirus via Wilkins because the photo was taken in 2018. Wilkins uploaded a photo of himself, Newton-John and actor Paul Hogan, which led fans to believe the 71-year-old actress had been exposed, when in reality, the picture is 18 months old.

All three were on the set of The Very Excellent Mr Dundee in September 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Fans were worried about her since she has a history with cancer, which makes her among those who are more vulnerable to the deadly virus. According to the Daily Mail, it’s being reported that she hasn’t spoken to Wilkins since the outbreak, so she has not been exposed as a result of being around Wilkins.

The Grease actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and as a result, underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstruction. However, the cancer came back in 2013, but chose not to share the news with her fans. Instead, revealing it in September 2018 after saying she was now battling cancer for the third time since her diagnosis 25 years prior.

“My tumours are receding or they’re going away or they’re staying the same, on a Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer – that’s pretty amazing,” she said in February.

“I am winning over it and living with it well,” she told the outlet. “I don’t think about it a lot, to be honest. Denial is a wonderful thing. I am getting stronger and better all the time.”

Newton-John are among those considered highly vulnerable to the coronavirus, along with those 65-years-old and older, as well as, people who have a compromised immune system.

While people from all walks of life are being affected by the virus, those in the public eye who have already tested positive include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. While they have a firm answer on the fact that they are suffering from the coronavirus, but other big names like Charles Barkley and Heidi Klum are still unsure but are suffering symptoms. Klum recently took to her Instagram stories to give fans an update that she’s currently in Los Angeles suffering from a fever, chills and a cough but unfortunately hasn’t been able to get tested due to there not being enough.