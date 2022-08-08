Olivia Newton-John Fans Heartbroken After 'Grease' Star Dies at 73
Olivia Newton-John fans are taking to social media to share how heartbroken they are after the beloved Grease star died at the age of 73. In a statement on the actress' Facebook page, Newton-John's husband John Easterling shared the news of her passing. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," he wrote. "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
Easterling continued, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."
BREAKING: Olivia Newton-John, who burst onto the Hollywood scene as Sandy in "Grease," has died at the age of 73. https://t.co/W3XJGffqIF— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 8, 2022
Finally, the grieving husband added, "Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall." Scroll down to read reactions and heartfelt memorial messages from fans of the late star.
"You've Changed the World..."
OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART BUBBA FOREVER pic.twitter.com/c1ZlHXRQKn— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 8, 2022
"Dame Olivia thank you for decades of your generous light and love," a final Facebook user wrote. "You've changed the world for so many, and so many of us will continue to carry your message of love, hope, and positivity."
"I Am Completely Numb"
Olivia Newton-John in Grease was what made me want to do musical theater. An absolute queen and a legend. This one hurts. 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/5XkWBKf2fW— De Elizabeth (@deelizabeth_) August 8, 2022
"I am completely numb. We all knew it was coming but heartbroken doesn't begin to cover it," a sorrowful fan shared. "She fought long and hard and this is one rare occasion where heaven gets someone who was already an angel. Rest in Peace Olivia. You are more than loved."
"...A True Warrior..."
Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John… pic.twitter.com/WwIQ8TXhAY— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 8, 2022
"She was one of my favorites," another person commented. "Sending love and prayers to her family. She was a true warrior during her fight with cancer each time!"
"I am Devastated!"
What a beautiful life. An amazing singer and actress who literally glowed in every performance. Rip dear Olivia Newton-John pic.twitter.com/w4jIJrqFpf— Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) August 8, 2022
"I am devastated!!!!!!" a sad fan offered. "Such a beautiful soul, inside and out. I have loved her since I was a little girl! May she rest in peace."
"She Was an Icon..."
Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022
"Incredibly sad news. Heart-breaking for me. What a strong compassionate woman. She was an icon not just for her singing but for her love of animals and nature," a Facebook user wrote. "You will be very missed in this world, but I know Heaven got a real angel today. Much [love] to her family and friends. Prayers all around."
"Such Sad News..."
Olivia Newton John so completely dominated the charts and Top Of The Pops when I was a kid, it felt like she WAS pop music. And yes, Xanadu is still a stone cold classic song. RIP x pic.twitter.com/VFfQenPcOM— edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 8, 2022
"Such sad news today," someone else added. "Rest in peace dear Olivia, you were so brave and beautiful soul. My sincere condolences to the family and friends
"This is Heartbreaking!"
RIP pic.twitter.com/RS0qpL5tVv— DareMightyThings!☮️ (@AltoTrek) August 8, 2022
"This is heartbreaking! Olivia Newton John was an amazing [woman] and so talented!" a fan exclaimed in the comments on Easterling's Facebook post. "Prayers to her family. May she RIP!"