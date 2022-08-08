Olivia Newton-John Fans Heartbroken After 'Grease' Star Dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John fans are taking to social media to share how heartbroken they are after the beloved Grease star died at the age of 73. In a statement on the actress' Facebook page, Newton-John's husband John Easterling shared the news of her passing. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," he wrote. "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Easterling continued, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."

BREAKING: Olivia Newton-John, who burst onto the Hollywood scene as Sandy in "Grease," has died at the age of 73. https://t.co/W3XJGffqIF — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 8, 2022

Finally, the grieving husband added, "Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall." Scroll down to read reactions and heartfelt memorial messages from fans of the late star.