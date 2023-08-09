Olivia Newton-John's Family Reveals 'Supernatural' Encounters With Her a Year After Her Death

Olivia Newton-John's family has revealed they've experienced "supernatural" encounters with her a year after her death. In a recent conversation with PEOPLE, Newton-John's husband John Easterling, 71, and daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 37, shared that they've both encountered situations where they believe the singer's spirit was present. "Two weeks after she passed my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there floating by his head was a little blue orb, the same color as this," Lattanzi said while holding an aquamarine pendant.

The necklace had been given to Newton-John by Easterling, with the Grease actress gifting it to her daughter before she passed away in August 2022. "Mom and I had talked years back. We'd watch these paranormal shows, and I'd say, 'You gotta show up for me.' And she was like, 'I'll show up as one of those orb things.'" Easterling added that he had similar encounters. Earlier this summer, he took a trip to Peru with Newton-John's ashes for a private ceremony where they exchanged vows for the first time, on what would have ben their 15th wedding anniversary. "I took a picture, and this blue orb is right between my eyes," he said, showing a photo he took with his phone. "It's been a supernatural year."

In a statement shared last August on Newton-John's Facebook page, Easterling shared the news of her passing. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," he wrote. "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Easterling continued, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)." Finally, the grieving husband added, "Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."