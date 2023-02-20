Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Reveals Loving Last Words Her Mother Said to Her

Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, revealed her mother's final words in her first interview since the "Physical" singer died in August. Lattanzi, 37, also appeared on one of her mother's final singles, "Window in the Wall," released in 2021. She is the daughter of Newton-John and her first husband, Matt Lattanzi.

"The last words she could say to me was, 'My sunshine," Lattanzi told Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb in an interview that aired on Feb. 17. "And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes." Lattanzi was joined by Newton-John's widower, John Easterling, for their first interview since the Grease star died.

Newton-John died on Aug. 8, 2022, at 73, following multiple battles with breast cancer. She scored dozens of hits during the 1970s and 1980s, including "I Honestly Love You," "Let Me Be There," "If You Love Me (Let Me Know)," "Have You Never Been Mellow," and "Physical." She also starred in Grease with John Travolta and the 1980 cult musical Xanadu. Her first posthumous release, a duet of "Jolene" with Dolly Parton, was released on Feb. 17.

"I love my mom more than anything," Lattanzi told Kotb. "She's my mama, you know? She's not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I'm so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

Lattanzi said the support from Newton-John's fans around the world has been a great help since her mother's death. "It actually has been a life raft. It has felt like a big hug from the universe," Lattanzi said. "And I'm very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection."

Easterling also thanked fans for their support. He told Kotb he still speaks out loud to Newton-John and misses her the most late at night and in the morning. "I'll just be walking around the house, or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud," he said. "A guy I was flying with said, 'You know, John, when you're lucky enough to have found your true soul mate, and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both.' And that was very empowering and very powerful for me, and, you know, and gave a way forward."

After Newton-John's death, Easterling shared a heartbreaking statement on her Instagram page, noting how their love "transcends" their understanding. "Even now as her soul soars, the pain, and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward," Easterling wrote. "Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way."