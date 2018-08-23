Olivia Newton-John Denies Cancer Rumors

Olivia Newton-John is not in the midst of another cancer battle, her representative said this week, arguing that her canceled upcoming appearances are due to scheduling conflicts and not health issues, despite earlier reports.

“Olivia Newton-John’s two upcoming speaking appearances in Australia were canceled due to scheduling conflicts with her upcoming promotional tour for her new book, Don’t Stop Believin and the ONJ Cancer Wellness & Research Centre’s Wellness Walk & Research Run — not illness, as falsely reported,” her publicist, Michael Caprio, told Page Six on Wednesday.

“She’s looking forward to walking with everyone at the Wellness Walk on Sept. 16 in Melbourne and is excited that this year the walk is going global and people can support it by becoming virtual walkers from wherever they are in the world,” Caprio continued.

The Grease star recently appeared with John Travolta and their other co-stars at the film’s 40th anniversary screening in Beverly Hills last week, where Newton-John appeared healthy and lively as ever, even breaking out a few dance moves with Travolta.

In November 2017 she updated her fans on her second cancer battle, writing that she was “no longer in pain and happy to say I am working again.”

After battling breast cancer in the early ’90s, the Newton-John remained in remission for years, continuing to be an advocate for cancer research, donating processed from several of her albums to cancer research centers and charities and creating the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

In 2017, she announced that her breast cancer had returned, metastasizing in her lower back. Later that year, she wrote to her fans that she was “feeling great” during her recovery and “healing time.”

She also opened up about how medical marijuana has helped her through her cancer recovery, calling it a “magical, miracle plant.” She told 60 Minutes that her husband, John Easterling, has been growing the plant in the couple’s home and that the “tinctures” he made from the plant eased her symptoms of “pain and inflammation” in a way that was deeply impactful for the Australian-American star.

“I will do what I can to encourage [the use of medical marijuana in cancer recovery]. It’s an important part of treatment, and it should be available,” she told News Corp.

Newton-John is now reaping the rewards of a long career, telling PEOPLE last week that she and the rest of her Grease co-stars “did something life-changing, making that film.”

“[At the premiere] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with [Travolta]. We’ve stayed friends ever since.”

Travolta agreed, saying he thinks his bond with Newton-John is strong almost half a century later because of the film’s success.

“When you share that kind of meteoric success — and nothing has been able to exceed it — you share a bond,” he said, adding that the two still text. “I’ve been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister. She’s been through my getting married, having children. It’s wonderful and full of shared memories.”