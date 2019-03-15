Olivia Munn Slams Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin: ‘What Those Parents Did Wasn’t for Love’

Olivia Munn is the latest celebrity to speak out against Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and the rest of the parents charged in a sweeping college admissions scheme.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the scandal, writing that she doesn’t buy the idea that the parents bribed elite colleges out of love for their children.

“What these parents did wasn’t for love, it was for fancy diplomas,” she started off. “Love would’ve made you spend that money on tutors to make your kids smarter, giving them an actual education.”

She continued, “The irony will be that these parents spent all this money to hustle into top universities and are now in the middle of this s— show just to find out in a few years that their kids only have dreams of being an influencer.

Responding to a Twitter user who said they were reminded of Michael Brown, the high school students who was accepted to several Ivy League schools, Munn said, “There isn’t a cap on how many opportunities you should reach for. Unless you work really hard on your own merit and have that hard work pay off, well then you just crossed the line you greedy super smart kid who’s just trying to live your best life.”

Another fan jokingly referenced Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, and her social media clout as an influencer. Munn joked back, “I went to Harvard to be an Instagrammer. #ad #abs #fittea #waisttrainer #fitnessgoals #matchamornings #keto #lchf #superfoodmuffins.”

Munn was just the latest to shade Huffman and Loughlin; actor Rob Lowe retweeted his son, Johnny Lowe, this week, saying he was “very proud of my honest, hardworking sons,” seemingly bashing the parents involved in the admissions scandal.

Johnny Lowe, who attended Stanford University, wrote that he “studied for MONTHS for the SAT. Twice, sometimes three times a week. “Tons of practice tests. Ended up taking the SAT multiple times as well. College apps were no joke… the amount of stress kids put into that to potentially lose a spot to someone unfairly is horrible.”

Prosecutors in the federal investigation, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” allege that dozens of wealthy parents, including Huffman and Loughlin, paid up to $6 million to admissions consultants William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation, which prosecutors said was actually a front for bribes.

Prosecutors say that Singer would then help students either cheat on their SATs or ACTs or bribe coaches and administrators to accept the children of his wealthy donors.

Singer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of justice.

Huffman appeared in court on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud after she and husband William H. Macy allegedly made a charitable contribution of $15,000 to participate in the scheme on behalf of their eldest daughter. However, Macy was not arrested.

Loughlin, who has since been dropped from her Hallmark Channel projects and was reportedly dropped from the fifth season of Fuller House, and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly paid $500,000 to have their two daughters named as recruits to USC rowing team, despite neither of them ever playing the sport.

Both actresses will face more charges in a Boston court on March 29. If found guilty, both could face time behind bars.