Does Olivia Munn have a new boyfriend? Seven months after she and NFL player Aaron Rodgers called it quits, she was spotted with hunky Spanish actor Alex Gonzalez.

Munn and Gonzalez were photographed together running errands in Los Angeles in an SUV with Gonzalez behind the wheel and Munn in the passenger seat. See photos of their outing here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The X-Men: First Class actor waited for Munn as she spent time inside a commercial building. Then she waited in the vehicle while he picked up a large bouquet of flowers and gassed up the SUV at a gas station.

The two appeared together on March 28, after Munn returned to Los Angeles from Vancouver, Canada, where she was filming the movie The Predator.

The spotting came after Munn denied rumors earlier in March that she was seeing Jennifer Aniston‘s ex-husband, Justin Theroux. She had also previously been linked romantically to Anna Faris‘ ex-husband, Chris Pratt, which she also denied.

Munn took to Twitter in January to post a text conversation between her and Faris, in which Munn explained to her that she was not dating Pratt, despite the rumors.

Prior to the texts, Munn posted a number of statements.

“1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup,” Munn wrote. “2. Not every woman is ‘furious’ at another woman for dating her ex. “3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong. 4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think.”

She also poked fun at the Hollywood habit of combing two names in a couple to make a new one, like “Bennifer” and “Brangelina.”

“5. Chris and I would have a horrible celebrity name. Crolivia. Prunn. Chrisivia. Olipratt.”

She then added in the conversation, where she told Farris she was not in any sort of relationship with Pratt.

A few weeks later, Munn shot down the rumors that she was linked to Theroux, again sharing a series of text conversation screenshots — this time, between her and her rep.

“In Touch is preparing a story about Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux,” the rep wrote. “Sources tell In Touch Olivia and Justin are growing close together and they are heading towards a romance.”

“Oh my God. That is so stupid,” Munn wrote in response, followed by a message for her followers.

“Since they said they’re running that story even if we said it’s 100 million percent not true, I thought I’d just let you guys know on my own that it’s not,” Munn wrote. “Dear Tabloids, Please stop matching me with my friends’ exes. No disrespect to people who do date their friends’ exes, that’s just not my style. Kthxbye!”

Munn and Theroux will be starring together in Justine Batmena’s full-length directorial debut, Violet. They previously appeared as a married couple in 2017’s The Lego Ninjago Movie.