Olivia Munn First Red Carpet Look At Billboard Awards Since Aaron Rodgers Split

It’s been about a month and a half since she announced splitting from her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but Olivia Munn is getting back out there and first up is the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Hitting the red carpet event, Munn turned heads in a black gown with some light floral print and sheer fabric.

She also rocked several rings on her hands and a quite a few earrings.

While not necessarily “revealing,” the look does show off quite a bit of skin and Munn looks fantastic.

She was asked about her outfit while making her way down the red carpet and replied, “It was the first one I tried on and I loved it.”

No word on if she had a date to the show, but all signs point to it being a solo outing.

Munn and Rogers began dating near the end of 2014, and then split about three months after rumors that they were engaged started swirling in January.

Those engagement rumors were fueled by Munn being seen wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger on her left hand.

When they split, a source close to them said, “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” but went on to say that the couple, “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Her split from Rodgers wasn’t the lowest point of the year for her though, as she also suffered the loss of her cousin, Robyn Marie Schmid-Tiffie.

In honor of her cousin’s passing, Munn took to Instagram to share a photo and write, “In this moment it’s understandable to solely live in the sadness and unfairness of her death. But her parents and husband have chosen instead to celebrate her life by bringing more light into this world.”

With everything that’s been going on though, Munn still has her busy film schedule to keep her mind off of things.

Next up she can be heard voicing a character in the Lego Ninjago Movie, and filming is currently underway for Shane Black’s new Predator film, which Munn will co-star in with Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Jacob Tremblay, and Thomas Jane.

