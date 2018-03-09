Olivia Munn Shoots Down Rumors of Dating Justin Theroux

Olivia Munn is setting the record straight — she is not dating Jennifer Aniston‘s ex Justin Theroux.

Following a report from InTouch Weekly that the two were an item, The Newsroom actress took to Instagram with a series of screenshots of text conversations shooting down the rumor.

The first was between her and her rep.

“In Touch is preparing a story about Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux,” the rep wrote. “Sources tell In Touch Olivia and Justin are growing close together and they are heading towards a romance.”

“Oh my God. That is so stupid,” Munn wrote in response, followed by a message for her followers.

“Since they said they’re running that story even if we said it’s 100 million percent not true, I thought I’d just let you guys know on my own that it’s not,” Munn wrote. “Dear Tabloids, Please stop matching me with my friends’ exes. No disrespect to people who do date their friends’ exes, that’s just not my style. Kthxbye!”

Munn had to deal with a similar issue in January when reports came out that she was dating actor Chris Pratt following his split from Anna Faris. Following a report from Entertainment Tonight that the two were spotted at a romantic dinner, Munn posted a series of statement on social media.

“1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup,” Munn wrote. “2. Not every woman is ‘furious’ at another woman for dating her ex. “3. So even if I was dating [Chris Pratt], some tabloids got me and [Anna Faris] all wrong. 4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think.”

She also poked fun at the Hollywood habit of combing two names in a couple to make a new one, like “Bennifer” and “Brangelina.”

“5. Chris and I would have a horrible celebrity name. Crolivia. Prunn. Chrisivia. Olipratt.”

She then added in a text conversation between her and Faris, assuring the Mom actress that she wasn’t involved with Pratt in any way.

“Sooo… I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth,” Munn said in her message. “I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe you didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true.”

“Hi!!!! Oh my god-this town is so f—ing crazy-you are so sweet to text-I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled! -lets please catch up soon,” Faris wrote in her reply.