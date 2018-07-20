Olivia Munn Calls out Meghan Markle’s Sister for Saying ‘Crazy Stuff’

Olivia Munn has a unique idea to get Meghan Markle‘s half-sister Samantha Markle to stop saying “crazy stuff” in the press: set her up on a date with Predator director Shane Black.

“Shane Black used to date Samantha Markle, the really crazy sister,” Munn told Entertainment Tonight at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday. “That is amazing. Shane Black and Samantha Markle. I think we should reunite them.”

Since Black is single and Samantha is single (as far as Munn knows), setting them up again might get Samantha to calm down, Munn theorized.

“I think she’s single, I think he’s single. He could be Prince Harry‘s brother-in-law. Who doesn’t want to make that happen? And maybe Samantha would calm down. She’s real angry. She says a lot of crazy stuff in the press,” Munn said.

Ever since Markle got engaged to Prince Harry, Samantha has spoken out against her sister, and that has only ramped up. On early Thursday, Samantha reportedly took to her private Twitter account to say she would blame Markle if their father dies.

“How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough,” Samantha tweeted, according to screenshots published by The Daily Mail. “Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg! [Kensington Royal].”

Samantha reportedly said her father is “not an embarrassment for loving his daughter,” and called the royal family “an embarrassment for being so cold.”

“Glad you have so much time to gallivant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father,” Samantha tweeted. “How cold can you be and look in the mirror? Harry? I guess I was right.”

Markle’s father also recently spoke out, sharing his concerns for his daughter and regrets about not being at her wedding on May 19. He told The Sun he thinks Markle is “terrified” by the pressures of being a Duchess.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified,” Thomas said. “I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now.”

In that same interview, Thomas said he told Samantha and his estranged son, Thomas Jr., to “shut up.”

“I have already expressed a message and that is for them all to shut up. Tom [Jr., his estranged son] ambushed me a couple of days ago. It wasn’t a reunion I had planned,” Thomas told the Sun. “”He followed me to an ATM and came up to me saying: ‘You are a hard man to find.’ I said I had nothing to say to him. He kept babbling on. I said are you here with the press and he said no. Then photographs appear in a newspaper.”

While Markle is getting used to the duchess life and the family drama plays out behind the scenes, do not expect Munn to join a royal family.

“I don’t want to give up my career. I want my friends to marry princess. When you’re a royal, you have to give things up,” she told ET.

You can see Munn in action in Predator on Sept. 14.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images