Olivia Jade: New Details on Split With Boyfriend Jackson Guthy Over College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli has reportedly split with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy over her family’s college admissions scandal.

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, “Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him.”

“It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult,” the source added.

Previously, the outlet had confirmed the couple split when a separate source revealed, “Olivia and Jackson have been cooling off for a couple months. They aren’t together anymore, but are still very cordial and really do remain friends.”

The cause of the former couple’s trouble came months ago when Olivia Jade’s parents, actress Lori Loughlin and designer, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested on bribery charges related to the Operation Varsity Blues investigation, which saw many wealthy families accused of using illegal methods to get their children into upscale colleges.

Last month, a source close to the family told Entertainment Tonight that their “situation has gone from bad to worse,” but that Loughlin has been under the belief that she will not be sent to prison.

“Jail time has always been a possibility, but since more charges were filed her reality [of not serving time] seems grim,” the source stated. “While the fact she could serve time never leaves her mind, she strongly believes she doesn’t deserve to. She truly feels it was all a misunderstanding.”

That source went on to say that Olivia Jade’s relationship with her parents has been strained and she seems to have lost respect for them.

“Olivia Jade is totally over it and won’t listen to anything her parents say now,” the source stated. “She is in no way ready to forgive anything her parents have done. Lori doesn’t understand Olivia’s reaction. She seems to feel her act was selfless and misunderstood and she wants to prove she had all the best intentions and even that she was, in some way, duped into breaking the law.”

“She feels this could have all been avoided had her mother listened to her when she expressed she wasn’t interested in going to college,” the insider went on to add. “The fact she has lost her business deals and can’t go out in public without being photographed and scrutinized is a constant reminder of what her mother has done.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are due back in court soon.