Olivia Jade: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bombarded With Hateful Comments on Backup YouTube Account

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, is still receiving brutal comments on her secondary YouTube channel following her parents’ college admission bribery scandal.

Olivia Jade Giannulli — who goes simply by her first and middle name on social media — had a thriving career as a vlogger and influencer before last week. After her parents were arrested for allegedly paying massive bribes to get her into the University of Southern California, Olivia Jade disabled comments on her Instagram and her YouTube videos. However, she did not do so on her “backup channel,” and the response has been harsh.

The second channel contains just five videos, all posted in 2015 and 2016. The vlog-style content racked up scores of comments from outraged viewers, who read about Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paying half a million dollars to get their daughters into college under false pretense. Adding insult to injury, Olivia Jade frequently disparages her education in her videos, drawing criticism down on her as well.

“Wow. This ignorant little tart is so dim, she completely forgot about her Vlogs channel,” one commenter wrote. “What a pack of stupid tools this family is. Troll away folks!!!”

“You’re trash and your mom and dad are also trash,” added another. “Obviously you’re dumb as a rock if your parents had to BRIBE admissions to get you in college. Hopefully you’ll get expelled and all your credits nulled.”

“I really hope you get into a good community college,” a third person wrote. “It will be cheap and you could go on to be something. Work hard and get a real education. You will need the money to support your parents.”

Olivia Jade has not updated any of her more current social media outlets since her parents’ arrest. She has deleted some incriminating videos, however, including one where she confessed that she was not taking her education very seriously.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend,” she said. “But I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying. don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

In another video, she wondered absently whether USC officials were even still aware that she was an active student there.

“I’m, like, excited to go… do the school prank,” she said at the time. “But I’m also literally never at school that I think my class doesn’t even — and maybe they forget I go there!”

“I’m just kidding!” she added.