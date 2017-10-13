Former Playboy Playmate Calls out Oliver Stone for Misconduct After He Defends Harvey Weinstein

A former Playboy Playmate has accused Oliver Stone of sexual assault, claiming the Oscar-winning director grabbed her breast during a party over 20 years ago.

Carrie Stevens, who was Playboy Playmate of the Month in June 1997, told the New York Daily News Thursday that the incident happened at a party producer Ted Field hosted in Stone’s honor. She claims Stone saw her standing by the door and walked up to her.

“He was really cocky, had this big grin on his face like he was going to get away with something,” Stevens told the Daily News. The model, who was 22 at the time, claims Stone “reached out and…honked it like a horn.” She described the Platoon director as “an immature guy in elementary school who snaps your bra.”

No one said anything to Stone, despite there being witnesses, Stevens claims. “That’s what’s going on in Hollywood. That’s why things have to change. He’s Oliver Stone. Nobody’s going to say anything,” Stevens told the Daily News.

Stevens’ story was published following Stone’s controversial statements about Harvey Weinstein in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

“I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial,” the director said. “I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through, either. During that period he was a rival. I never did business with him and didn’t really know him. I’ve heard horror stories on everyone in the business, so I’m not going to comment on gossip. I’ll wait and see, which is the right thing to do.”

Stone later clarified his remarks with a Facebook post, writing that he has been traveling for some time. He wrote he wasn’t aware of the women who have come forward since the original New York Times story on Weinstein was published last week.

“After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape,” Stone wrote.

Stone has never worked with Weinstein professionally, but he was planning a project with The Weinstein Company’s television division called Guantanamo. Stone wrote on Facebook that he will no longer be involved in that project if TWC is still working on it.