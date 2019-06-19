O.J. Simpson Posts New Twitter Video, and Fans Ramp up the Comments Again

O.J. Simpson joined Twitter over the weekend and users had some thoughts about his odd introduction.

Simpson launched his Twitter persona with a video of himself talking to the camera. The controversial football legend stood in front of a picturesque swimming pool, with well-manicured shrubbery and a beautiful patio in the background. Several American flags hung from the awning over Simpson’s shoulder, and he wore a casual outfit with a pair of glasses clutched in one hand.

“Hey Twitter world, you know, for years, people have been able to say whatever they want to say about me with no accountability!” he began. “But now, I get to challenge a lot of that B.S. and set the record straight. More importantly, I’ll be able to talk about everything, especially sports, fantasy football and even politics.”

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019



“But for now, let me just say to my fellow fathers out there: Happy Father’s Day, and God bless,” he concluded.

Simpson’s post set off an avalanche of replies, many of which were from people who were horrified by his new web presence. A few managed to find the humor in Simpson’s out of touch post, and some wondered if he might even incriminate himself through his new outlet.

They did not have to wait long to find out. Within a few days, Simpson was going back and forth with fans, getting confrontational and possibly even issuing a threat.

The alleged threat came in a direct message conversation with a parody account with the name “Killer O.J. Simpson.” The person behind the account made a video showing what looked like an instant message conversation with Simpson through his new account. He clicked around on the screen in an attempt to prove that the conversation was real, then read Simpson’s messages aloud.

“Seen that video just posted about me. You think I’m playing?” Simpson apparently wrote. “Tired of all your bulls-. I WILL FIND YOUR ASS AND CUT YOU. Don’t believe me? Just watch and see b-.”

Judging by the video, Simpson later sent the user a row of knife emojis with the words “you next.”

The messages have gotten a lot of coverage, although it is still not clear if they are real. Kim Goldman, sister of Ron Goldman gave her perspective in an interview with Radar Online.

“In the killer’s predictable fashion, like he did when we released our book If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, he is compelled to lash out,” she said. “If he feels he needs to ‘get even,’ he is invited to join me on my podcast Confronting: O.J. Simpson, where I welcome him to voice what he claims are ‘setting the record straight.’ If my first three episodes have upset him, just wait until he hears the remaining episodes.”