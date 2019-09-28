‘OITNB’ Alum Ruby Rose Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Nearly ‘Became Paralyzed’

Ruby Rose, the actress best know for her roles on Orange Is the New Black and upcoming Batwoman, nearly had her career end after a health scare. Rose, 33, revealed she underwent emergency surgery to repair two herniated discs that were close to damaging her spine. She says she “was risking becoming paralyzed” due to the condition. Along with revealing the condition, the star also revealed a graphic video of the procedure.

“Well that was fun,” she wrote. “To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck… A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed… I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms… Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt.

“And to anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that Grey’s Anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under.”

It is unclear exactly when the surgery took place, but she has documented her rough bumps taken while filming Batwoman, which is about to premiere its first season, on Instagram.

She also posted about “how lucky” she is and being “strong,” which could have been inspired by the situation.

Batwoman premieres Oct 6. on The CW.