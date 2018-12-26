Offset Gifts Cardi B Exorbitant Christmas Present While Trying to Win Her Back After Breakup

After Cardi B announced that she was separated from her husband, Offset, the Migos rapper has made no secret of the fact that he wants to win his wife back, and he doubled down on his claim on Christmas with a series of extravagant gifts for his ex.

Cardi B used Instagram on Wednesday to share her Christmas haul from Offset, which included several pairs of Christian Louboutin heels, four Hermès Birkin bags and a selection of Chanel bags.

In a now-deleted video on her Instagram, the “I Like It” rapper credited Offset for the gifts, writing, “Thanks @offsetryn” in her caption along with three smirking emojis.

She also shared clips of the items on her Instagram Story, panning across a row of spakling heels and the group of colorful handbags, which Cardi B received in black, yellow animal skin, coral and taupe. In one clip featuring the Birkin bags, Cardi B thanked luxury goods retailer Privé Porter, writing, “he new to this.”

Cardi B’s Christmas gifts didn’t come cheap, as Louboutin heels start at around $500 and can cost thousands of dollars. In addition, Birkins are some of the most expensive handbags around, ranging in price from around $12,000 up to hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on the material used.

Judging by the fact that one of Cardi B’s new purses appears to be made of crocodile skin, it’s safe to guess that the yellow bag alone cost Offset some serious change. Chanel bags also cost several thousand dollars apiece, and at least two can be seen hanging out in the background of Cardi B’s Story.

Offset and Cardi B recently reunited for a vacation in Puerto Rico, but Cardi B set things straight on Instagram, announcing in a Live video that she only had one thing on her mind when it came to the trip.

“I just had to get f—ed, that’s all,” she explained to her fans.

“B—, I feel so rejuvenated. I feel baptized,” the rapper further shared. “B—, I feel f—ing baptized, b—. I feel like a brand new f—ing woman.”

Since Cardi B announced their split, Offset has made several public statements indicating that he wants to win the 26-year-old back, one of which included an apology made after he crashed his ex’s performance during her headlining set at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles on Dec. 15.

“In front of the world, I love you,” he told her, though Cardi B looked less than pleased at the interruption, speaking to Offset off the microphone and waiting for him to leave the stage before continuing with her performance.

