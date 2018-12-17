Offset Explains Why He Interrupted Cardi B Performance to Publicly Apologize

Offset is opening up about his decision to crash Cardi B‘s performance Saturday night in a very public attempt to win her back.

After the Migos rapper unexpectedly took the stage during his estranged wife’s performance at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, he attempted to explain himself and his actions to fans and critics in a tweet just one day later.

“All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too,” he wrote on Sunday. “A n—a was just trying …..thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”

Offset’s stunt wasn’t appreciated by Cardi, who, after Offset appeared with three boxes on stage reading “Take Me Back Cardi” and a bouquet of flowers with an apology, simply exchanged a few words and got back to her performance once the interruption was removed.

Social media users, however, weren’t as kind, many slamming the act as nothing more than a publicity stunt while others deemed it intrusive and rude. The comments eventually forced Cardi to publicly address the situation, saying that fans slamming her “baby father” is “not going to make me feel any better.”

“It became public, and I just want things to die down, I just need time so we can see eye to eye. I can’t predict the future, I don’t know,” she said.

In a separate Instagram post, she urged fans to consider the effect their harsh words can have on a person’s mental health, asking them to look at SNL star Pete Davidson who recently alluded to having suicidal ideation.

The Rolling Loud episode was far from Offset’s first attempt to make his devotion to the “Bodak Yellow” singer known. In an Instagram video on Dec. 14, he begged for forgiveness.

“I only got one birthday wish, and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi,” he said. “We going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I wanna apologize to you, Cardi. You know, I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy. Doing things I ain’t have no business. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been taking in, and I apologize.”

The rapper’s continued public announcements of his love follows Cardi’s announcement earlier this month that “things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time” and that “we are not together anymore.” The former couple shares 5-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.