‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Reveals Reason She Became Adult Film Actress

Nadya Suleman, better known to most as the “Octomom,” recently revealed the reason she became an adult film actress.

While speaking to The New York Times, Suleman stated that she initally did it because she “was selfish and immature,” then added that she “never wanted the attention.”

After deciding to quit, however, she went on to claim that she was essentially blackmailed into remaining in the brief career by her manager, who was also an adult film actress.

“I wanted to quit, but my manager said, ‘If you do, I’m reporting you to welfare for fraud,’ ” Suleman shared, eventually going on to say that she and her children “talk about everything,” so they are aware of what she experienced.

“They know, they went through it with me,” she stated. “It’s a huge weight lifted off of all of them when I went back to who I was. We were struggling financially, but it was such a blessing to be able to be free from that. Those were chains.”

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, the mother of 14 — who delivered her octuplets in 2009 — spoke openly about why she pulled away from the spotlight.

“I had stopped wanting to do it from day one,” Suleman said. “I was violating my boundaries and my value system and my own self. I didn’t think of it at the time because I was in survival mode, and I was doing whatever I possibly could to provide for my kids.”

“There was definitely a catalyst — my girls, particularly my oldest daughter Amerah. She was about 10, and she started integrating my traits and behaviors,” she went on to tell PEOPLE.

“After I had observed my daughter beginning to emulate me, I saw her going down that same potentially destructive path, and I realized at that moment I’d rather be homeless in my van with all 14 kids than continuing down this path. It was not what I wanted for my children,” Suleman also said.

Interestingly, the 43-year-old went on to confess that she didn’t mean to have so many children, stating that she was “misled” by her doctor — Michael Kamrava — when undergoing the embryo implanting process.

“He told me we lost six embryos, he said they were expelled out of me, and that’s why he wanted to implant another six,” she said, though a friend of Dr. Kamrava, Rabbi David Shofet, refuted this claim.

“He told me he suggested to her not to keep all of them, but she said no,” the Rabbi stated. Kamrava himself was reportedly not able to be reached by the NYT.