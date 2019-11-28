Obamas Share Rare Photo Wishing Everyone a ‘Happy Thanksgiving’

Thanksgiving Day is all about family time, and the Obama family is spending theirs together, wishing their followers a Happy Thanksgiving with a rare group photo. Michelle Obama used Instagram to post a photo of her family together outside, the former First Lady beaming as she posed with husband Barack Obama and their daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18. Michelle was in a navy blue and white patterned dress, Sasha in a black satin gown, Barack in a cream plaid shirt and gray pants and Malia wearing a short blue linen dress.

“From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!” Michelle captioned the family snap.

The snap is likely from Sasha’s senior prom earlier this year, which she attended before graduating from the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. in the spring. This fall, Sasha started classes at the University of Michigan, and her older sister currently attends Harvard University.

Barack also shared a Thanksgiving post on his social media pages, posting a photo of himself and Malia helping out at a food donation center.

“Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love,” the former President captioned the photo. “From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.”

In addition, he offered his Twitter followers some advice on handling the holiday, tweeting an article about how to be better at arguing.

“Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better,” Barack wrote. “And it’ll never hurt to try this: ‘Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity.’”

This is the Obama family’s third Thanksgiving holiday out of the White House, and Barack and Michelle are now in a new phase of their life with both of their girls in college. In an anniversary post to her husband in October, Michelle reflected on their changing life and thanked her husband for all their years together.

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered,” she wrote. “Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next — while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack.”

