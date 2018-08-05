NSYNC Member Lance Bass Picked ‘Most Amazing’ Surrogate for His Baby

Former *NSYNC singer Lance Bass and husband Michael Tuchin have found the “most amazing” doctor and surrogate for their baby.

“I’m very anxious and nervous, but I think it’s going to be amazing,” Bass told PEOPLE Magazine at an event on Saturday. “We found the most amazing doctor, surrogate, everything is just great. It’s happening, and it’s happening quick.”

The 39-year-old Bass said the couple plans to be “very” involved with their surrogate, who conveniently lives near them. They will “be a part of her life and she’s going to be a part of our life the rest of our lives.”

“It’s going to be great,” Bass added.

Bass and the 31-year-old Turchin said in April they are ready to become parents. Bass told Entertainment Tonight they “started the process” of finding the right surrogate.

“So we’re excited, and it’s going a lot faster than we ever thought, which is kind of freaking me out,” Bass said at the time.

While that process is complete, Bass and Turchin are now thinking about their future child’s godparents. They have a big list of potential godmothers, which includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Lisa Vanderpump, Bass told PEOPLE.

“They’re all the godmothers,” Bass said of his friends. “All of our friends, we have such a great crew of people around … this village that is so great, so everyone’s going to be in this kid’s life.”

In another interview with PEOPLE in May, Bass jokingly said he wants as many kids as possible.

“I would love a boy and a girl!” the singer said. “So we will see. We will try for something. Twins work. I’ll take triplets.”

“We find our surrogate and then we find the donor,” Bass added. “Once we find the donor and the surrogate, we make our babies and then we [implant] the healthiest embryos that we can make. Nine months later, we have a baby!”

Aside from becoming a father, Bass is also working on a restaurant in West Hollywood. He co-owns Rocco’s Tavern, a proposed sports bar to be built on Santa Monica Boulevard. In May, the West Hollywood Planning Commission approved the plans. According to WEHOville, Bass will book musicians to perform at the venue.

“I’ve always wanted to try doing a place in West Hollywood, especially bringing the live music element,” Bass said. “I’m looking for really great live music to bring in; jazz, blues and really focused on LGBT-lead entertainment also. [Los Angeles is] the entertainment capital of the world and we don’t do much live entertainment here, which is crazy.”

Bass and Turchin married in December 2014.