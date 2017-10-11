‘NSYNC Member Chris Kirkpatrick Welcomes Son

*NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick is a dad!

Kirkpatrick’s wife Karly gave birth to the couple’s first child, son Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, PEOPLE reports.

Their little boy was born in Nashville, Tennessee, weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measured 19.5 inches.

So proud of @MagicKar! She is the real Wonder Woman! Welcome our new edition Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick!!!! https://t.co/ZdLIuOotkf pic.twitter.com/XedybGCjBu — Chris Kirkpatrick (@IamCKirkpatrick) October 11, 2017

Kirkpatrick and his wife revealed in March that they were going to be parents by sharing an image of themselves in front of a movie poster for The Boss Baby.

“Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family,” Kirkpatrick told PEOPLE at the time of the announcement. “We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be.”

In May, the singer shared a photo on his Twitter account revealing that the couple was expecting a baby boy.

Bringing kids into their family has always been a priority for the spouses of almost four years.

“Karly wants to have kids really quickly, so we’re going to do that. That’s our plan,” Kirkpatrick said back in 2013. “We’re definitely ready to have children – we both want them.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!