‘Northern Exposure’ Star Dies of Cancer at 67: Friend Confirms Death of Diane Delano

Actress Diane Delano, best known for role as Officer Barbara Semanski in the CBS sitcom Northern Exposure, has died. Delano passed away at her home in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 13 following a battle with cancer, her friend Stepfanie Kramer confirmed Monday, Deadline reported. She was 67.

Delano’s passing was also confirmed by her agent, Dennis Sevier, in a statement to PEOPLE: “When Diane entered any room you knew she was there! She was full of life and loved being an actor. She will be missed.”

Born on January 29, 1957, in Los Angeles, began acting at the age of 6. Her cousin, Rick Sparks, said the star was “destined to thrive within the entertainment industry,” sharing that as children, their grandfather New York stage actor Myrtland Vivian LaVarre, “would take Diane and cousins often to watch him film. Although it was in her DNA, I believe those early studio visits cemented Diane’s love for a life within the industry.”

After graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts (AMDA) in 1980, Delano made her on-screen acting debut in a 1983 episode of St. Elsewhere, per her IMDb profile. That same year, she appeared in the biographical sports film Heart Like a Wheel. She followed it with appearances on classic TV shows like Perfect Strangers, Falcon Crest, Matlock, Doogie Howser, M.D., and a recurring role as Rhonda Vasek on L.A. Law in 1987 before she landed most notable role: Officer Barbara Semanski in Northern Exposure. Delano joined the Emmy-winning show as the on-again/off-again love interest of Barry Corbin’s Maurice Minnifield in 1991, and appeared in 12 episodes and featured in every season after Season 2.

The actress is also well-remembered for her role of Sister Beech in the 2006 remake of The Wicker Man, Roberta “Bobbi” Glass in Ryan Murphy’s WB Network series Popular, and FBI operative Agent Hilda in Days of Our Lives. Her other credits include St. Elsewhere, Perfect Strangers, Miracle Mile, The Ladykillers, Mom, Mike & Molly, Desperate Housewives, Six Feet Under, and Monk. She also lent her voice for animated shows like Teen Titans and Batman: The Brave and the Bold, as well as video games including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

In 2013, Delano won an Indie Series Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the TV series Fumbling Through Pieces. The actress was also awarded the Best Ensemble Prize for her work in Relish at the Los Angeles Film Awards in 2019.

Delano continued acting up to 2024, and starred in three independent films released this year. The most recent, the bluegrass musical comedy Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints, was released in May.